Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.03 ($5.70) and traded as low as GBX 426.46 ($5.37). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 426.46 ($5.37), with a volume of 250 shares.

Irish Continental Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 452.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03. The firm has a market cap of £840.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

