Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $212,990 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.09%.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Iridium Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,585.90. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.