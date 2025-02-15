Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-1.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.0 million-$82.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.7 million. Iradimed also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.390-0.430 EPS.

Iradimed Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.76 million, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Iradimed had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 23.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Iradimed’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,470.94. This represents a 36.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

