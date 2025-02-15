IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

IQE plc (LON:IQEGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). Approximately 2,734,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

About IQE

(Get Free Report)

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

