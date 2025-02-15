IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). 2,734,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.20).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday.
IQE Price Performance
IQE Company Profile
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
