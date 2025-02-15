IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). 2,734,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday.

IQE Stock Up 0.8 %

IQE Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £146.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.86.

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

