Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $909.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

