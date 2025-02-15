Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Latko Wealth Management Ltd.

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $24,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $221.56 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.92. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

