Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 77.2% in January

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the January 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,658,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
Shares of KBWB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 803,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,600. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
