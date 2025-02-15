Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 77.2% in January

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the January 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,658,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 803,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,600. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

