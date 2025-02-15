Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 221151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $914.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 28,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

