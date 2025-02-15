Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJR opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.