Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.