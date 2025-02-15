International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the January 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ICAGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 2.1 %

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 156,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.17. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

