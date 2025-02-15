International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $256.17 and last traded at $255.91. 448,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,634,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

