International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $5,117,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $260.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

