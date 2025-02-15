Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $235.86 and last traded at $232.46, with a volume of 187078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.47.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.