Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Still a Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.27. 107,893,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 78,058,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Intel Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

