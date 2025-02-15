Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $12,795.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,450. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, February 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $80,132.55.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $13,819.25.

On Monday, January 6th, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $192,998.88.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

