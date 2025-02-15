Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Infosys by 26.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 400,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 83,648 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 110.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Infosys

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.