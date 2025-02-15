Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Informa Stock Up 0.4 %
Informa stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093. Informa has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.
About Informa
