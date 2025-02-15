Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 139,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 112,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Independence Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$44.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About Independence Gold
Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.
Read More
