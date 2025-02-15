Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Announces Earnings Results

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 17.51%.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Imperial Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $83.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.
About Imperial Petroleum
