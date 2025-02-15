IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

Shares of IGGHY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. IG Group has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.58%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

