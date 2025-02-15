IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

IDYA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 1,427,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Leerink Partners cut IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

