iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$118.61 and traded as high as C$130.75. iA Financial shares last traded at C$128.82, with a volume of 198,784 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$129.88.
Read Our Latest Research Report on iA Financial
iA Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Insider Transactions at iA Financial
In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.91, for a total value of C$136,913.00. Insiders sold 22,010 shares of company stock worth $2,976,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
