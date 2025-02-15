iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$118.61 and traded as high as C$130.75. iA Financial shares last traded at C$128.82, with a volume of 198,784 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$129.88.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.90.

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.91, for a total value of C$136,913.00. Insiders sold 22,010 shares of company stock worth $2,976,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.