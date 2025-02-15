Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.210 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.81%. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
