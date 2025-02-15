Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,337 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 163,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after buying an additional 17,542,541 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

