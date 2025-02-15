Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,795 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,644,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,729 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,973.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 782,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 757,227 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,682,000 after acquiring an additional 591,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 686,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 449,824 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

