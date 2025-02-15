Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.