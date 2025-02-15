Hickory Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.51 and a 200 day moving average of $395.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

