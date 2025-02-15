Hexcel Corporation Prices $300 Million Senior Notes Due 2035

Hexcel Corporation, a leading advanced lightweight composites technology company, announced the pricing of an offering of $300 million unsecured 5.875% Senior Notes due 2035. The notes were priced at 99.985% of their face value. The net proceeds from this offering are anticipated to be around $298 million, with the company intending to utilize these proceeds to fund the redemption of its outstanding unsecured 4.700% Senior Notes due 2025.

The offering, facilitated by Hexcel Corporation, is expected to conclude on February 26, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Joint book-running managers for the offering include BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. The notes are being offered in compliance with a prospectus supplement and a prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Interested parties can obtain more information regarding the offering from the specified agencies upon availability.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, impacted by factors such as general economic conditions and the successful completion of the offering by Hexcel. Risks associated with the offering include but are not limited to potential delays or inability to complete the offering as scheduled, as well as challenges in deploying the proceeds. Hexcel remains committed to providing updates on forward-looking statements as warranted.

Hexcel Corporation is globally recognized for its pioneering work in innovative high-performance material solutions, specializing in advanced lightweight composites technology. The company offers a diverse product range, catering to commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. Hexcel’s solutions aim to enhance performance through lighter, stronger, and tougher materials, contributing towards a sustainable and progressive future.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

