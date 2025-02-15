Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter.
Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance
Shares of HNNA stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.40. 30,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. Hennessy Advisors has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
