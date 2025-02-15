Hennessy Advisors Declares Cash Dividend of $0.1375 Per Share

On February 13, 2025, Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNNA) released its financial outcomes for the fiscal quarter concluding on December 31, 2024. The company disclosed in a press statement that they have declared a cash dividend of $0.1375 per share on their common stock.

This dividend is expected to be dispensed on March 6, 2025, to shareholders enlisted as of the final business day of February 24, 2025. The full details can be found in the press release accessible as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K, further merged by reference.

Hennessy Advisors, primarily based in Novato, California, operates as a financial services corporation. The organization informed about their financial findings and dividend declaration, abiding by the essential reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and stakeholders are urged to refer to the original documents lodged with the Securities and Exchange Commission for comprehensive details concerning Hennessy Advisors’ financial performance and the dividend declaration.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

