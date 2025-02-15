Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 22.9% – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 22.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 504,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

