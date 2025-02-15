Head to Head Comparison: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) versus CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of CEL-SCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BioAtla and CEL-SCI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 1 1 0 2.50 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

BioAtla presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,191.43%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

BioAtla has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and CEL-SCI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla N/A N/A -$123.46 million ($1.70) -0.27 CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$26.92 million ($0.51) -0.82

CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -187.30% -96.33% CEL-SCI N/A -228.43% -100.46%

Summary

BioAtla beats CEL-SCI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CEL-SCI

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers. It is also developing products based on its proprietary technology Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes CEL-2000; CEL-4000; and CEL-5000, which are LEAPS-based product candidates in preclinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.