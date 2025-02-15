HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBIO. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $34.90 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,065,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $106,989,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,055,375 shares in the company, valued at $769,732,587.50. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $613,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at $109,751,697.63. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,492,093 shares of company stock valued at $122,029,004 over the last 90 days. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

