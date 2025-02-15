Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 3,599,096 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,095,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

