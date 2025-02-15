Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) Trading 3.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.00. 70,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 287,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Haoxi Health Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

