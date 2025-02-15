Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

HNLGY stock remained flat at $7.31 during trading on Friday. Hang Lung Group has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

