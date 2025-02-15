Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.9 %

CL stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

