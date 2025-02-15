Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $308.59 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.78 and a 200-day moving average of $292.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

