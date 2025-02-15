Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 106.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $452,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Shares of WFC opened at $79.68 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

