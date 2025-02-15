Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,696 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $523.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.48. The firm has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

