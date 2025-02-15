Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

