Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 61,566 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 212.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,566 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

