Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $99.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

