Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Stock Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ GTEC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 254,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,179. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

