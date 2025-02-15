GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the January 15th total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. 570,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,204. GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $51.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF by 928.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

