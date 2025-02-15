Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Posts Earnings Results

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Granite Construction updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. Granite Construction has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $105.20.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

