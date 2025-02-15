Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 41,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

